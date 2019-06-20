Tiwari invites CM, Dikshit to join him on Yoga Day

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterpart from the Delhi Congress Sheila Dikshit to join him at an event to be organised by the party here on International Yoga Day on June 21.

Mr. Tiwari said the Delhi BJP will be holding around 300 event across the Capital where an estimated three lakh people are expected to attend. Of these, 40 venues will see the participation of Union Ministers and MPs.

“Yoga is a positive process creating energy that purifies the body, mind and thoughts. I will perform pranayam on the banks of Yamuna in Ghonda and I invite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Pradesh Congress President chief Sheila Dikshit to perform yoga with me,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Working BJP chief J.P. Nadda is likely to attend the event, he added.