Tiwari holds public reading of CAA in C.P.

BJP State chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday held a public reading of the amended Citizenship Act at Central Park in C.P. here seeking to clear the “confusion” regarding it.

The North East Delhi MP had also invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterpart from the State unit of the Congress, Subhash Chopra, for the event. Mr. Kejriwa and Mr. Chopra, however, were not in attendance. “I had called them [Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Chopra] for a debate in the presence of the media and the local people... but neither of them turned up,” he said.