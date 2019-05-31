Tiwari gives a patient hearing to local issues

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has spent a night at the Balmiki Colony in north Delhi’s Timarpur, heralding the beginning of his party’s campaign for the Assembly elections.

After paying respects at the Balmiki Mandir, Mr. Tiwari met around 50 representatives from the colony who discussed local issues being faced by them.

“Mr. Tiwari first presented sweets to each of the 50 representatives to express his gratitude for the massive support exhibited by them,” said a party leader.

“Following this, issues such as lack of housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, lack of clean water, easy availability of illegal liquor, lack of public parks among other issues were discussed,” the leader further said.

According to party insiders, Mr. Tiwari’s decision to spend the night at the colony was in line with the BJP’s strategy to prioritise local issues being faced by residents of unauthorised colonies and Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, especially those inhabited by SC/ST communities.

Sources said, the party seeks to cement its booth-level management at 12 reserved Assembly Constituencies in Delhi. To counter the AAP's statehood plank, the BJP intends to pitch the narrative of a “common party both in Delhi and at the Centre” over the coming seven months.

Party insiders said, the BJP will meet residents of unauthorised colonies and Jhuggi Jhopri clusters with the narrative that Delhi can “develop faster and in a better way” if there is a common (BJP) government both at the Centre and the Capital.