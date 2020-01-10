Tiwari flags off mega bike rally against JNU violence

Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Manoj Tiwari flagged-off a mega bike rally from the party’s office here on Thursday against recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He said the JNU incident was the “misuse” of the youth by opposition parties to “push their agenda”.

Rally diverted due to stir

The “Vijay Abhiyan Sankalp Rally” was scheduled to pass through Mandi House, Kashmiri Gate and Britannia Chowk but was, however, diverted to bypass Mandi House owing to a march by students and teachers in the area, said Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi took part in different legs of the rally, which Mr. Tiwari termed “historic and perhaps the biggest bike rally in the Capital so far”.

“This rally was against the rumour being spread among the youth over Citizenship (Amendment) Act and their misuse by political parties,” Mr. Tiwari, who had BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel as his pillion rider, said. “When the zeal and power of youth decide to maintain the unity and integrity of the country then no one can damage it. But, the frustrated opposition parties are trying to push the youth into anarchy for its electoral gain,” he added. Mr. Goel said the rally had signalled “the political farewell” of the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

“When such a large number of youth give their political support then it becomes clear that the Kejriwal government is an obstruction to the development of Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the works will progress at double speed in Delhi and I am confident that BJP will form a government here,” he said.