Tiwari flags off 14 Digital Raths as part of poll campaign

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday flagged off 14 ‘Digital Raths’ from the party’s State headquarters here. It will illustrate to the residents of illegal colonies the “struggle behind regularisation of such colonies” through video screening.
The vans are part of the party’s campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections and it will apprise residents of 1,731 illegal colonies across the city about the facilities to be provided to them after the regularisation.
“The people will also be invited to join the Dhanyawad Rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held on December 22 at Ramlila Maidan through video screens...after the regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the BJP will work to provide pucca houses to all the people of the country by 2022,” Mr. Tiwari said.
