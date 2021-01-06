Tiwari demands CM break his silence on demolition of temple

Ensure reconstruction of Hanuman temple, BJP tells govt.

The BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Delhi government over the demolition of a temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, as part of the ongoing redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal break his silence on the issue and claimed that the Delhi government did not oppose the demolition at any stage of the process.

“In the middle of elections, Mr. Kejriwal goes to a Hanuman temple to offer prayers but after he comes to power, he does not utter a single word when a similar temple is demolished with the approval of the chairman of the Religious Committee, Satyendar Jain,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

“We demand that Mr. Kejriwal, viewing all religions and places of worship as equal, should ensure the reconstruction of the demolished temple,” he said.

‘CM is anti-Hindu’

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, said Mr. Kejriwal had been exposed as being “anti-Hindu” due to the episode. He also accused the Delhi government of demolishing the temple under a “conspiracy in the name of development.”

“Mr. Kejriwal displays himself as a Hanuman devotee by shedding crocodile tears, but when the turn came to save the temple, he backed down,” he added.