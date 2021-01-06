Delhi

Tiwari demands CM break his silence on demolition of temple

Delhi police stop activists during a protest against the demolition of the Hanuman temple, on Tuesday.  

The BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Delhi government over the demolition of a temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, as part of the ongoing redevelopment of Chandni Chowk.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal break his silence on the issue and claimed that the Delhi government did not oppose the demolition at any stage of the process.

“In the middle of elections, Mr. Kejriwal goes to a Hanuman temple to offer prayers but after he comes to power, he does not utter a single word when a similar temple is demolished with the approval of the chairman of the Religious Committee, Satyendar Jain,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.

“We demand that Mr. Kejriwal, viewing all religions and places of worship as equal, should ensure the reconstruction of the demolished temple,” he said.

‘CM is anti-Hindu’

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, said Mr. Kejriwal had been exposed as being “anti-Hindu” due to the episode. He also accused the Delhi government of demolishing the temple under a “conspiracy in the name of development.”

“Mr. Kejriwal displays himself as a Hanuman devotee by shedding crocodile tears, but when the turn came to save the temple, he backed down,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 12:42:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/tiwari-demands-cm-break-his-silence-on-demolition-of-temple/article33504944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY