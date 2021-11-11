Tiwari defies ban, offers prayers on Yamuna bank

Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi

11 November 2021 00:39 IST

No party should play politics over Chhath Puja, says Kejriwal

Politics over Chhath Puja continued on Wednesday with North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari defying the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order prohibiting celebrations on the Yamuna banks and the AAP Government taking on its Uttar Pradesh and Bihar counterparts.

Mr. Tiwari offered prayers on the riverbank in Sonia Vihar. He asked why the Delhi Government had declared a ban instead of taking steps to clean the Yamuna water.

“What should have been banned is not the Chhath Puja celebrations but the poisonous froth in the river. Devotees are being stopped from going to ghats to prevent the Chief Minister’s own shortcomings from being exposed,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Delhi Government said it had made better arrangements for the festival than the U.P. and Bihar Governments.

CM extends greetings

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated Chhath Puja with devotees at East Kidwai Nagar and DIZ Sector-4, Raja Bazar, where he said that no party should politicise the festival.

“My heartiest greetings to all the devotees on the paavan parv (sacred festival) of Chhath. I pray to Chhathi Maiyya to bless all the families of Delhi with happiness, peace, prosperity, growth, wisdom and health,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We have managed to get a grip on COVID-19. This time, due to the pandemic, there were many obstacles. But we tackled them with the blessings of Chhathi Maiyya,” he added.

Addressing devotees at Burari, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai accused the BIP of being “anti-Purvanchal”.

“Earlier, when the people of Purvanchal began to celebrate Chhath Puja in Delhi under the BJP Government, no arrangements were made for the festivities. The BJP had so much ‘hatred’ for the people of Purvanchal,” he said.

“I am proud to say that the Delhi Government is making better arrangements for Chhath vratis than the Governments of Bihar and U.P,” he added.