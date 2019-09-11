Tiwari accuses Kejriwal of stealing ‘credit’ for bringing down pollution

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spreading “white lies” and trying to “steal” credit for bringing down air pollution levels in the city which goes to the Narendra Modi-led Centre.

Mr. Tiwari, at a press conference, alleged that the AAP government did not do anything to combat air pollution and also did not follow directions of the CPCB regarding the steps to check air pollution in the Capital.

In response, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Mr. Tiwari should take all the credit for reduced pollution in the national capital and hold Mr. Kejriwal responsible for high pollution levels in Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

“We agree with Manoj Tiwari. Let the BJP take all the credit for reducing pollution in Delhi. Let Arvind Kejriwal be responsible for rising pollution levels in Noida and Gurugram because Kejriwal is not letting Yogi ji and Khattar ji work in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

On his part, Mr. Tiwari claimed that there were facts to “expose” Mr. Kejriwal on the issue. “Kejriwal has been taking credit for considerable reduction in air pollution through white lies. He should stop stealing credit for it which goes to various efforts undertaken by the Modi government since 2014,” he alleged.

The north-east Delhi MP’s allegations in this regard came after Mr. Kejriwal, on Friday, said that there is a 25% reduction in the overall pollution level because of measures taken by the AAP government and others over the last three years.