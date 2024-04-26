TISS bans student activities till end of LS poll

April 26, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Mumbai

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has banned political and non-political activities within all of its four campuses as well as online platforms until the Lok Sabha poll concludes.

The circular, dated April 24, prohibits several political and non-political activities including, “Holding/ organising demonstration, protest, procession of any kind and nature within and in front of the gate of all the campuses of TISS.”

The order has come a week after the suspension of a Dalit doctoral scholar, Ramadas Prini Sivanandan, for two years.

Until June 6, no one will be allowed to erect flags, put up banners or notices, etc. within the campuses, so as to ensure smooth functioning of the institute. the circular added.