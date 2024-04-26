GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TISS bans student activities till end of LS poll

April 26, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Mumbai

Ateeq Shaikh

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has banned political and non-political activities within all of its four campuses as well as online platforms until the Lok Sabha poll concludes.

The circular, dated April 24, prohibits several political and non-political activities including, “Holding/ organising demonstration, protest, procession of any kind and nature within and in front of the gate of all the campuses of TISS.”

The order has come a week after the suspension of a Dalit doctoral scholar, Ramadas Prini Sivanandan, for two years.

Until June 6, no one will be allowed to erect flags, put up banners or notices, etc. within the campuses, so as to ensure smooth functioning of the institute. the circular added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.