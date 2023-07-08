Tis Hazari firing: leaders of rival factions arrested

July 08, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

A day after three advocates were rounded up over the firing at the Tis Hazari court complex, the police on Friday arrested the leaders of the two rival groups of lawyers involved.

The two accused have been identified as Lalit Sharma, the brother of Delhi Bar Association (DBA) secretary Atul Sharma, and DBA vice-president Manish Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Raids are under way to nab the others involved, he added.

Sending the duo to police custody for three days, Metropolitan Magistrate Chatinder Singh directed the officials to not subject anybody to torture and allow them to have their prescribed medicines.

On Wednesday afternoon, a scuffle broke out between the two groups allegedly due to personal enmity, during which they hurled abuses at each other and shots were fired inside the complex. A day later, Aman Singh, Ravi Gupta and Sachin Sangwan were arrested and remanded to four-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has suspended the licences of the five men.

An advocate practising at the Tis Hazari court, Karan Sachdeva, said the security in the complex has been increased. “They are frisking us properly now. It is only after the news hit headlines. Such measures should have been taken in prior to for public safety,” he added.