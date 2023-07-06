HamberMenu
Tis Hazari courts firing: three lawyers arrested

July 06, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
An image from a purported video of the incident.

An image from a purported video of the incident. | Photo Credit: ANI

:

Three advocates were arrested on Thursday and remanded to four-day police custody in connection with the firing incident at the Tis Hazari court complex a day earlier.

More arrests are likely, said a senior police officer, adding, “the other advocates who indulged in rioting at the court on Wednesday have also been identified. Efforts are under way to nab them”.

The three accused — Aman Singh, Ravi Gupta and Sachin Sangwan — were arrested following raids in various parts of the city, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. “Three countrymade firearms, four live cartridges and two cars were seized from them,” he added. The police have registered a case under various IPC Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 147 (rioting). Various bar associations announced the suspension of 15 lawyers.

