Tis Hazari court clash: Delhi police register four cases

A day after a major clash broke out between Delhi police officers and lawyers inside the Tis Hazari court premises allegedly over a vehicle parking issue, the Delhi Police on Sunday registered a total of four FIRs in the case, said a police officer.

Police said that on the complaint of a lawyer (lawyer side) Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 342 (wrongful confinement) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered.

“On a complaint of a police constable (police side) Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging their duty), Section 353 (assault on public servant), Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 147 (rioting), Section 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) and Section 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the IPC has been registered,” said the officer.

Apart from two cross FIRs, the third case is based on the complaints of the District Judge of the Tis Hazari court over the entire incident. And the fourth case is on the complaint of a woman lawyer who alleged that she was molested during the incident, added the officer.

The cases have been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.