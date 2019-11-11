Tis Hazari clash: CBI team visits court premises, collects samples

A team of officials from the CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) visited the Tis Hazari Courts on Sunday and took samples and photos of the premises where a policeman allegedly opened fire on November 2.

“There was no clear CCTV footage of the firing. The CFSL team visited the lockup area and examined how the bullet ricocheted off an iron grill and hit one of the lawyers,” said an officer.

Judicial inquiry

Meanwhile, former High Court Justice (Retired) S.P. Garg, who is heading the judicial inquiry into the Tis Hazari Courts incident, met the injured lawyers and recorded their statements on Saturday.

A lawyer, who did not wish to be named, said: “Many of the injured lawyers have recorded their statements and produced other evidence pertaining to the incident.”

Another lawyer said the judicial inquiry also recorded the statements of the policemen who were injured in the clash. “In the FIR registered on the complaint of DCP North’s operator, the judicial inquiry has added more sections after his statement was recorded on Saturday,” an officer said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey has recorded the statements of lawyers and will reach out to injured police personnel on Monday, said another officer.

“We are in the last stage of recording statements of both sides. After this, we will switch to the identification of people involved in the violence, through technical intelligence,” said an officer.

Following an advisory that undertrials should not be taken to the courts till the situation normalises, arrangements have been made for videoconferencing, and judges are visiting jails to hold hearings, he added.

“We have not allowed policemen to take undertrails to courts till the lawyers withdraw their strike and peaceful environment prevail in the courts. Our seniors are meeting with lawyers to normalise the situation,” said a senior officer.

The police will review the security of lockups and if needed it will be further tightened.