Tiranga is symbol of nation’s pride: BJP president

BJP national president J.P. Nadda at the Tiranga Yatra in Meerut on Saturday. | Photo Credit: -PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda flagged off a Tiranga bike rally on Saturday in Meerut as part of the three-day Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark India’s 75th Independence Day. Mr. Nadda said the city had a very important place in India’s culture and history. “It is my pleasure to visit the historic city of Meerut and inaugurate the Tiranga Yatra. Meerut is the city from where the first Battle of Independence in 1857 started,” Mr. Nadda said. The BJP leader added, “Tiranga is not only our flag, it’s the symbol of our pride, national unity. It unites and inspires every Indian.” Mr. Nadda urged the people to hoist the national flag at their homes and also influence others to do the same as it would awaken the feeling of patriotism in the heart of every Indian. “On PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call, I am here to urge everyone to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 and be a part of this campaign of awakening the spirit of patriotism,” he said. Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Vajpayee, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam and Uttar Pradesh Minister J.P.S. Rathore were also present on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the BJP president visited an exhibition on ‘Partition Horrors Day’ at the party headquarters in New Delhi.