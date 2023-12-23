ADVERTISEMENT

Time to throw dictatorial govt. out of Centre: AAP

December 23, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday against the suspension of 147 Opposition MPs during Parliament’s recently concluded Winter Session. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak, on Friday said the Opposition parties and the public must come together “to overthrow the dictatorial Narendra Modi government”.

Mr. Pathak, among the participants in Friday’s protest at Jantar Mantar against the suspension of 147 Opposition MPs during Parliament’s recently concluded Winter Session, said those asking questions were either being suspended or jailed under the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

‘No freedom’

“If an elected member of Parliament does not have the freedom to stand up in the House and speak, imagine the plight of the common person,” he said.

The senior AAP leader added that instead of suspending BJP Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha, “in whose car the two intruders entered Parliament” last week, punishment was being meted out to those asking tough questions of the government.

