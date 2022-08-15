Time to remember Ambedkar’s contribution: CM

Babasaheb gave us the best constitution in the world, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering the contribution made by India’s founding fathers and freedom fighters, Delhi Chief Minister said that India could become the ‘number one nation of the world’ if all Indians pledged to work together for the country.

“Babasaheb not only fought for the country but also for the rights of the Dalits and oppressed people. He gave us the best Constitution in the world. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the nation at the age of 23. His martyrdom teaches us about what it means to make the supreme sacrifice for the country,” the Delhi CM said.

He added, “We should’ve been a world leader by now. When Indians took a resolve, they chased away the British from the country 75 years ago. If we all unite once again, no one will be able to stop India from becoming the number one nation of the world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indians are the most intelligent and industrious people in the world. So, let’s take a pledge that we will not throw garbage on streets and keep our roads and surroundings clean,” Delhi CM added.

The Chief Minister was addressing thousands of school students at an event held at Thyagraj Stadium on the eve of Independence Day.

Mr. Kejriwal also described Delhi, where the AAP government has installed 500 high-mast national flags, as the “city of Tricolours.” He said the flags had been installed, “with the objective that people should see the national flag everywhere they go”.

Prabhat Pheri

On Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also flagged-off ‘Prabhat Pheri’, an event organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in which 10,000 school students marched bearing the Tricolour from Connaught Place to the War Memorial at India Gate.

“The Tricolour is the symbol of our freedom of struggle and the result of the supreme sacrifice made by our freedom fighters,” Mr. Saxena said. The Delhi L-G also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi and honoured 97-year-old R. Madhavan, a freedom fighter and the lone surviving member of the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) founded by Subhas Chandra Bose.