Time to focus on reviving Delhi’s economy, says CM

New Delhi

28 July 2020 00:07 IST

Govt. job portal gets encouraging response on launch day

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to citizens to play their part in reviving the economy of the city while taking adequate precautions against COVID-19. He also announced the launch of a job portal intended to bridge the gap between potential employers and employees in Delhi.

The ‘Rozgaar Bazaar’, he said, could be accessed on jobs.delhi.gov.in and is particularly aimed at helping those who lost their jobs and businesses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and successive lockdowns.

According to data from the employment department, 51,403 jobseekers had registered on the portal by the end of the day while 1,071 employers had posted 18,585 vacancies.

The Chief Minister cited latest numbers to suggest that the Capital was slowly turning the tide in its COVID-19 fight. Delhi’s recovery rate, he said, was 88% and the rate of active cases only 9%, which meant that out of every 100 novel coronavirus-infected people in Delhi, only 9 were currently infected and 88 had recovered; around 2-3% had succumbed to the virus.

‘Successful fight’

“The people of Delhi have successfully fought coronavirus in the last three months. Now we have to move to the next stage. During the pandemic, people lost their jobs and shops and factories were shut down. People suffered huge losses, and many suffered from hunger. Now, we all need to pay attention to the economy,” he said at a digital briefing.

“We are hearing that several cities are rushing to impose lockdowns ranging from 2-10 days, but I am happy that there was no need to reimpose lockdown in Delhi. Now we have to work together to improve the economic situation. Many migrant labourers had left Delhi in the last three months. They have started coming back in huge numbers now. I want to appeal to the rest: it is your Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said the portal would allow employers to post jobs citing position, designation, desired qualifications and experience. Those seeking jobs can also register on the website citing the experience they have, their academic qualifications and the field they want jobs in, such as tourism, hotel industry, construction, among others.

Labour Minister Gopal Rai said anyone could apply and the service was free. A person can apply for multiple jobs as well. “I request all the businessmen, industrialists to come forward and register here. I also request the government skill centres as well as the organisations that are associated with government construction on a contractual basis to register, besides others,” Mr. Rai said.