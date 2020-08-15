Time to fight coronavirus together as a nation, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Independence Day address

People of Delhi have kept it under check in the capital, he points out

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his Independence Day address, called for a united approach to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic here on Saturday.

Mr. Kejriwal also suggested that measures such as making Oximeters available to citizens in rural areas be considered, taking a leaf out of the capital’s book.

He also asked citizens to pledge to nip corruption in the bud, confront pollution and ensure cleanliness, especially of public spaces.

“Today is the day we must not only remember history but also honour the memory of those brave soldiers who laid down their lives to ensure that we can breathe under a free sky,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We must also take three oaths: we will not pay or take bribes and allow corruption to thrive; the second is regarding pollution: we must pledge not to do anything that will lead to pollution and the third pledge is to ensure cleanliness,” he also said.

The entire world was in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic but the 2 crore people of Delhi, he said, had fought together to keep it under check in the capital.

Cases across the country were increasing every day, he also said, and the condition was worrying, especially in relation to the spread of the coronavirus in rural areas.

“Everyone — all State governments and the Centre — is doing the best they can to tackle the situation, but this disease should not be allowed to enter our villages,” he said.

“I believe ensuring that oximeters are made accessible to as many citizens as possible can go a long way in tackling this pandemic. This is not the time to fight among ourselves but to fight coronavirus together as a nation,” he also said.