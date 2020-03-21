Time to address loopholes in legal system which favours culprits: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the hanging of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case here on Friday, said it was time to address loopholes in the legal system which “favour the culprits”.

The tragic incident, he said, had occurred seven years ago and the whole country had been waiting for justice since and it was time to resolve that “no such incident should ever happen” in the country again.

“The convicts were hanged today. It took seven years to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today is a day when we should all stand together and resolve that no such incident should ever happen in India,” he stated.

“We have time and again observed... how some people manipulated the legal system and delayed the whole process, despite repeated death sentences being issued. We have to work together to address the various loopholes in our judicial system that favour the culprits,” he said.

There was a need, he said, to ensure that another Nirbhaya-like incident would never happen again in India.

This, he said, would require work at several levels and include strengthening of the police system, swift investigation and relevant changes in the judicial process to ensure justice within six months in such cases.

“We need to ensure that police investigations are completed in a swift manner. There is also a need to change the judicial system so that in such cases, victims don’t have to wait for seven long years but get justice within six months,” he stated.

“This whole case shows the number of loopholes we have in our judicial system...We all have to work together and strengthen the system to ensure speedy justice to the victims,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said everyone had to work together to create a society where the “dignity and glory of any woman was not hurt” in any way.

“At home, school, office and all the places, we have to cooperate in maintaining the dignity of women, because the development of humanity is incomplete without women empowerment,” he said, welcoming the development.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said justice may have been delayed in the case but was not denied.

‘Hanging a milestone’

“This [hanging] will become a milestone in relation to ensuring the safety and security of our mothers and sisters across the country,” he added.