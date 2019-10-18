‘Time-bound action plans more important’

Following a report furnished by the Centre pertaining to the curbing of wastage of water due to overflowing tanks in residential and commercial areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) came down heavily on authorities for not taking adequate steps to curb the same.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that while both the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Delhi Jal Board had filed their respective responses, the reports failed to show a “clear enforceable policy to check such misuse and wastage.”

“The affidavit is vague and general. It is stated that letter have been written to States. This itself can hardly be enough to discharge the public trust reposed in the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Apart from writing letters, there has to be specific time bound action plans and monitoring, which should include coercive measures for enforcement,” the Bench said.

Terming the DJB’s response as “wholly inadequate” the Bench added: “A very meager amount is said to have been recovered in spite of acknowledged problem of wastage of potable water. The environment law is not complied by recovery of some token amount from the violators.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Rajendra Tyagi and others who sought remedial action against the misuse of groundwater and wastage of water resulting from overflowing tanks in residential and commercial areas.

“Millions of litres of fresh potable water are being wasted in the absence of appropriate regulations or action plans to curb the same. Flushing systems are also a major cause of fresh potable water wastage in households and commercial complexes, wasting around 15.16 litres of water in a single flush,” the plea had added.