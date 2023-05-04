ADVERTISEMENT

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: police to move court to question accused

May 04, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - NEW DELHI

Mehul Malpani

An ambulance carrying the body of slain gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya in outer Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The police have recovered the knives used to murder jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya as well as the bedsheets used by the assailants to climb down to his cell, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The officer added that the police will soon file a plea seeking permission to question the four men who allegedly murdered Tajpuriya.

Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, 33, was allegedly stabbed in Tihar prison’s high-security ward over 90 times by four members of the rival Gogi gang on Tuesday morning to avenge the murder of their leader Jitender Mann alias Gogi who was shot dead in a court here in 2021.

The officer said the blood-stained clothes of the four accused — Yogesh, 30, Deepak, 31, Rajesh, 42, and Riyaz Khan, 39 — have also been recovered. “We have also analysed the CCTV footage from the ward to get details of what transpired on Tuesday morning,” the officer also said. According to prison officials, the four accused, lodged on the first floor of the high-security ward, cut a grille and climbed down to attack Tajpuriya around 6.10 a.m. on Tuesday.

As per the estimates of the Delhi Police Special Cell, the rivalry between Gogi and Tillu gangs has claimed more than 40 lives in Delhi and Haryana in the last 10 years.

