Tillu Tajpuriya murder: exhaust fans, other potential weapons to be removed from high-risk wards, say jail officials

May 13, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - New Delhi

Days after jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death inside a high-security ward at Tihar jail, the Delhi Prisons Department has decided to remove exhaust fans, allegedly used by the assailants as a murder weapon, from these wards.. The officials also plan to remove other items that can be used as a potential weapon.

While Delhi’s three prison complexes – Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli – are dealing with overcrowding, officials say that this is not the case with high-risk wards that house serious criminals and gangsters.

“Since the high-risk wards are not as crowded as the general wards, we believe we can manage without exhaust fans and come up with some alternatives for ventilation. We are still discussing a few options,” said a senior official privy to the matter, adding that the exhaust fans will be removed “very soon”.

The four accused, members of the Jitender Gogi gang, had allegedly improvised exhaust fan blades into sharp knives and used them to murder Tillu Tajpuriya on May 2.

Inmates also break metal taps, pipes and iron nets to use them as weapons, said another jail official. “We conduct regular raids to confiscate these items. In April alone, more than 50 such improvised weapons were seized from jail no. 8. However, the inmates manage to hide some of them,” he said.

Changing modus operandi

“Notorious inmates keep coming up with new ways of making weapons and keep changing their modus operandi,” he added.

An official said that jail authorities had seized nearly 700 mobile phones since November, after Sanjay Beniwal took over as Director-General (Prisons).

“This is the highest number of confiscation, but even then, we know inmates must have managed to hide a larger number of phones and continue to smuggle in more. This keeps on going and the only way to curb the usage of illegal items is that authorities keep up with their new modus operandi,” the official added.

Heavy criticism

Prince Tewatia, an accomplice of dreaded inter-State gangster Lawrence Bishoni, was killed during a fight with a rival gang on April 14. The recent murder of gangsters inside Tihar jail within 20 days has brought the administration under heavy criticism over security arrangements and its response to prison infighting.

The Prisons Department has also formed quick response teams (QRTs) and deployed them in high-risk wards. The QRTs will be equipped with chilli sprays, electric shock batons and full-body protectors among other non-lethal weapons to deal with emergency situations.