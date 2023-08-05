Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi Police files chargesheet, rules out role of jail officials

August 05, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police has filed a 936-page chargesheet against six accused in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside a high-security ward of Tihar jail in May, Special Cell officers said on Friday.

The chargesheet, laced with 113 prosecution witness statements, was filed by the Special Cell on Thursday at the Patiala House Court before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snighda Sarvaria, they said, adding that the court has given the next date of hearing on August 17. The chargesheet has been filed under IPC Sections 302, 307, 34, 186, 353, 120-B, and 201.

On May 2 morning, infamous gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, leader of Delhi’s Tillu gang, was brutally murdered by four members and associates of rival Gogi gang in the high-security ward of Central Jail no. 8 at the Tihar Prison complex. Tajpuriya was one of the prime accused in the infamous Rohini court shoot-out of September 2021, where two men gunned down his arch rival Jitender Mann alias Gogi, the then leader of the Gogi gang.

Two videos of the murder at Tihar had also gone viral on social media with one of them showing security personnel standing close by, doing little to stop the assailants. However, a senior Special Cell officer, privy to the details of chargesheet, said that the four men had attacked Tajpuriya at four separate instances.

“They first attacked him outside his cell, then when the security staff was taking him out, then when Tajpuriya was lying in an injured state in front of the staff (as captured in one video), then one more time after that until he died there,” he said.

Apart from the four alleged assailants -- Deepak alias Titar, 31; Yogesh alias Tunda, 30; Rajesh Bawania, 42; and Riyaz Khan, 39 – two more accused who were arrested later in the case have also been named conspirators in the chargesheet. They were identified as Vinod alias Chavanni and Atta-ul-Rehman. The two were not part of any gang but had become close to Gogi gang in jail.

While Vinod was arrested for covering the CCTV cameras with bedsheets, Rehman had helped the four assailants by disposing their improvised weapons.

The officer told The Hindu that no involvement of any jail official or any security staff was found during the investigation. “We did not find any official’s role in this. The reason that the jail staff failed to prevent the murder was because as per our law, security personnel are not allowed to carry weapons in side jails,” he said.

When asked, the officer also denied that the assailants had received orders from any high-profile gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi or Deepak Boxer. “Yogesh and some of these accused are actually not on good terms with Bishnoi. In our investigations, they often accuse him of taking credit for their work and not helping them,” he said.

After the filing of chargesheet, another Special Cell officer said that the assailants had used “crude handmade pointed metal instruments”.

He said that during the course of investigation, six blood-stained weapons were recovered from the accused persons and the clothes and shoes worn by the assailants.

Statements of 113 prosecution witnesses, including Tihar inmates and gangsters Manjeet Singh alias Mahal, Satyawan Sonu, Vijay Sehrawat, Pradeep Solanki and Rohit alias Rahul, recorded under CrPC Section 164 have been cited in the chargesheet, the officer said.

Apart from this, he said, a thorough investigation was conducted with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, teams recreating the crime scene as well as analysis of footages of CCTV cameras installed in the jail. The victim’s clothes and shoes were also submitted to the FSL. “The result of all the exhibits is still pending, and the same will be filed through a supplementary charges sheet,” the officer said.

The incident had drawn severe criticism on the security arrangements in Delhi prisons. At least eight Delhi Prisons Department officials and seven personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP), stationed at high-security wards, were suspended.