Tillu murder aftermath: Tihar sets up quick response teams

May 07, 2023

A day after eight prison personnel were suspended for negligence during the murder of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, Tihar officials on Saturday said quick response teams (QRTs) have been formed to tackle such emergencies on time.

According to a Tihar official, the QRTs comprise of jail officers, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and will be deployed in high-risk jails as well as general jails.

“Two sets of teams have been formed. Each team will compromise seven-eight staff. The idea behind these teams is to respond on time and to handle situations that escalate after a scuffle or an argument between prisoners,” the official added.

Tajpuriya, one of Delhi’s most dreaded gangsters, was stabbed to death by four prisoners belonging to the rival Gogi gang inside Tihar jail on May 2. The accused, Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, were arrested the same day.

Another Tihar official said the four accused have been shifted out of jail number 8 to different locations, including other prisons in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

