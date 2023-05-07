HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tillu murder aftermath: Tihar sets up quick response teams

According to officials, two sets of teams have been formed, with each compromising seven-eight staff, to handle situations that escalate after a scuffle or an argument between prisoners

May 07, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari
Incarcerated gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by four prisoners belonging to the rival Gogi gang inside Tihar jail on May 2.

Incarcerated gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by four prisoners belonging to the rival Gogi gang inside Tihar jail on May 2. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A day after eight prison personnel were suspended for negligence during the murder of jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, Tihar officials on Saturday said quick response teams (QRTs) have been formed to tackle such emergencies on time.

According to a Tihar official, the QRTs comprise of jail officers, Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and will be deployed in high-risk jails as well as general jails.

“Two sets of teams have been formed. Each team will compromise seven-eight staff. The idea behind these teams is to respond on time and to handle situations that escalate after a scuffle or an argument between prisoners,” the official added.

Tajpuriya, one of Delhi’s most dreaded gangsters, was stabbed to death by four prisoners belonging to the rival Gogi gang inside Tihar jail on May 2. The accused, Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, were arrested the same day.

Another Tihar official said the four accused have been shifted out of jail number 8 to different locations, including other prisons in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / murder / prison

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.