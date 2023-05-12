ADVERTISEMENT

Tillu murder aftermath: 99 jail officials transferred in major reshuffle

May 12, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

11 Deputy Superintendents, 12 Assistant Superintendents transferred; officials say move a message that ‘negligence will not be tolerated’

The Hindu Bureau

In a major reshuffle days after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder inside a high-risk ward of Tihar jail, at least 99 prison officials, including 11 Deputy Superintendents (DSs) and 12 Assistant Superintendents (ASs), were transferred on Thursday.

Rakesh Singhal, Superintendent I, Police Headquarters, said the transfers and new postings will be implemented with immediate effect. Apart from DSs and ASs, 13 head warders, two head matrons, several warders and other officials were among the transferred.

A senior prisons official said that the move, approved by Director-General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal, has a “direct co-relation” with Tillu’s murder on May 2. “Highly competent and performing officials have now been posted in high-risk wards,” he said.

The DG and other senior officials have taken the Tillu murder case seriously and that a decision on making ground-level changes was taken after much deliberation.

Another official said, “We have received a lot of criticism since the incident and we need to accept failure on part of officials who were present there. This move is a message that such negligence will not be tolerated.”

Gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, leader of Delhi’s Tillu gang, was stabbed to death by four members of the rival Jitender Mann alias Gogi gang inside the high-risk ward of Tihar’s jail no. 8. CCTV footages of the incident had surfaced online later showing that the attack happened even as security personnel stood afar.

Earlier, eight officials, including three ASs, had been suspended in connection with the incident. Six personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, deployed at Tihar jail, have also been transferred to the Armed Police headquarters in Chennai, pending inquiry.

