TikTok star found dead at residence

A 16-year-old girl was found dead at her residence in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

The police were informed about the incident on Wednesday after the deceased’s father found her body around 9 p.m.

No note left behind by the deceased has been recovered. The body was sent for a post-morterm. The autopsy was carried out on Thursday and later, the body was handed over to the family, a senior police officer said.

An investigation into the matter is under way, the officer said.

The deceased was a popular face on TikTok and the social media.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.).