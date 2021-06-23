‘TikTok aspirant’ reunited with family

NEW DELHI

23 June 2021

Police trace girl to Etawah; she had left home after being scolded by mother

Fed up of being constantly chided by her mother for not studying, a 12-year-old girl aspiring to be a social media star left her home in south Delhi but was finally reunited with her family here after the police traced her to Etawah, an officer said on Wednesday.

The girl allegedly took a train from Delhi and reached Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The matter came to light after the child’s mother went to Sangam Vihar police station on June 18 and stated that her daughter was allegedly kidnapped. She informed that her daughter was carrying a mobile phone but the device was not active, the police said.

The following day, the girl’s mother informed ASI Jai Singh that she had received a call from a woman named Shanti Devi who stated that her daughter was found sitting at Etawah railway station, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “Our team reached Etawah but the phone number of the said woman was found to be switched off. With the help of technical assistance and locals, our team located Shanti Devi who was found to be living in Etawah where she runs a stall near a temple.”

The team reached finally located Ms. Devi’s house and recovered the missing girl from there, he said.

When interrogated, Ms. Devi revealed that the girl was found sitting at Etawah railway station. Hence, she took the girl with her to her house and informed her mother. Her mobile phone got switched off as it was an old keypad phone, Mr. Thakur said.

“The girl said she left her home because she wanted to be a TikTok star and her mother used to scold her about studies. She then took a train from Delhi and reached Etawah but got scared and went with Ms. Devi to her house,” he said.