Tikait detained, returns without participating in Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Police working at the behest of the Central government, says BKU leader

Staff Reporter New Delhi:
August 22, 2022 02:21 IST

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait after being detained by the Delhi police ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was detained at the Ghazipur border on Sunday while he was entering the Capital to attend an unemployment protest at Jantar Mantar, the police aid.

“He was stopped at the Ghazipur border in the afternoon after which he was taken to the Madhu Vihar police station. The police asked him to return to which he agreed and has been escorted back,” a senior officer said.

‘Undue gathering’

Sources said Mr. Tikait was prevented from entering the Capital in order to prevent any law and order situation due to the “undue gathering” in the city.

“The Delhi police which is working at the behest of the government cannot stifle the voice of farmers. The arrest will bring in a new revolution. This struggle will continue till the last breath. Won’t stop, won’t get tired, won’t bow down,” Mr. Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that the Outer district has made several arrangements in view of the Mahapanchayat (unemployment protest) at Jantar Mantar by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other farmer groups. “According to sources, the SKM and other farmer groups are going to organise a Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar on August 22 and they will pass through the jurisdiction of Outer district,” the DCP said.

He added that adequate deployment of local police and outside force will be made in the area of Outer district i.e., at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations, to avoid any untoward incident.

