Tihar top officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint

January 05, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Two officials complained against Satyendar Jain in an "incident report" on December 8

PTI

The jail officials claimed that Satyendar Jain threatened them when they had gone to serve a show-cause notice to him. File | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Top officials of Tihar Jail have accused minister Satyendar Jain of threatening and intimidating them and complained against him to the Director-General (Prisons), PTI sources said on January 5.

Mr. Jain has been in jail since he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case. Purported videos of him getting massages and meeting visitors inside the jail had created a furore with the Opposition demanding his removal from Cabinet.

Sources said the Additional Inspector General - Prisons (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail No. 07 (SCJ-7), Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and the Law Officer complained to the Director-General (Prisons) that Mr. Jain had been "abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison".

"Mr. Jain has been blatantly intimidating these officers and others for their acts trying to prevent him from availing facilities of massage, lavish food and other VIP treatments that came to the fore recently," a source said.

Two officials complained against Mr. Jain in an "incident report" on December 8.

They claimed that Mr. Jain threatened them when they had gone to serve a show-cause notice to him according to Rule 1,272 of DPR, 2018, with respect to Punishment Tickets, pertaining to November 25, dealing with "Mr. Jain's misdemeanours in the jail".

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP or the Delhi Government.

