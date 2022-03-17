Tihar to bring in colour-coded gate passes for movement inside prison

Step undertaken to curb inmate brawls and illicit activities being carried out from jail

In an attempt to curb unnecessary movement of inmates inside the prison, the Tihar jail administration will launch a pilot initiative where inmates will be given colour-coded ward gate passes for movement in specific areas inside the prison.

A senior officer said that there will be separate passes for areas such as kitchen and medical room among others.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said the project will be undertaken in jail number 7 of Tihar from March 20. “It is being launched for better monitoring of inmate movements within the jail premises,” Mr. Goel added.

Officers said that the step is being undertaken keeping in view instances of inmate brawls and illicit activities being carried out from the prison.

“A mustard coloured card will be given to access the medical room… similarly, a yellow card will be issued to inmates for going to the kitchen,” an officer said, adding that the initiative will later be expanded to Mandoli and Rohini jails based on the success.