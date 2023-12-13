Tihar store: a step to bring inmates’ lives back on track

December 13, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

The 52-year-old in a dark blue uniform manning the counter seems like your neighbourhood corner store guy, but this is not just another shop.

The Tihar Jail Store, an initiative that the COVID-19 pandemic had put an abrupt end to, is back on track with the opening of an outlet in the city’s Masjid Moth area on Tuesday.

With products made and the store run by jail inmates, the aim is to put them on the path of rehabilitation for another shot at life.

“This is a huge responsibility. I am happy as it will bring a change to my life now,” said the 52-year-old, among the first two prisoners chosen to run the shop where people will be able to buy clothes, artificial jewellery, bread and buns, candles, soaps, toilet cleaners, furniture, and other confectionery items.

The store was inaugurated by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, along with Director General of Prisons Sanjay Baniwal and Indian Oil Corporation Limited president Srikant Madhav Vaidya.

It is located at a filling station operated by the oil company at J.B. Tito Marg.

The initiative was discontinued by the authorities as the pandemic prompted them to release prisoners to prevent crowding in the jails.

‘For better future’

A jail official said the project will help in reforming and reintegrating the inmates into society.

“We want them to be aware of current society since they have spent a long time in prison,” the official said.

Another official said the inmates will be working from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the shop daily, after which they will return to the jail.

He said at a time only two jail inmates will be working at the store. Their past conduct, health and the duration of time spent in the jail will be taken into consideration before letting them run the shop, he added.

The sale proceeds will go to the treasury and each convict will be paid according to approved wages.

‘Mark of human spirit’

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Baniwal said, “The items being sold at the store are more than just goods. These are a symbol of tenacity, willpower, and adaptability of the human spirit,” he said.

A 30-year-old woman, who was acquitted of murder charges along with her 27-year-old sister recently, said the jail rehabilitation programmes helped them start their lives afresh.

Both have started a boutique in Burari. “We took up several courses at Tihar, including stitching, embroidery, art and craft. It’s difficult to bring life back on track after six and a half years in prison, but we had to start some day,” she told The Hindu. Another woman, 52, who has started a boutique in the Bhalswa Dairy area after spending 16 years in the jail, said, “The rehabilitation programmes helped me since my mental health was failing and I had lost hope.”