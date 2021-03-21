Tihar resumes ‘internal meet’ for inmates

NEW DELHI

21 March 2021 00:03 IST

In a step to normalise routine, the Delhi Prisons Department on Saturday resumed the process of internal mulaqat (meetings) of inmates inside the jail premises, said officials on Saturday.

The meeting of female inmates of jail number 6 of Tihar and jail number 16 of Mandoli was facilitated with their male relatives, who are incarcerated in other jails here, said DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, adding: “Today, 128 male inmates met their relative female inmates for half an hour.”

