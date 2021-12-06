Tihar prison cracks down on phone use

New Delhi

06 December 2021 01:18 IST

The Tihar jail administration, in a bid to prevent inmates from using phones inside the jail, has installed as many as 7,000 CCTV cameras, bought two body X-ray scanners and transferred 120 inmates to different wards.

It has also installed three mobile network jammers and procured walkie-talkie sets for jail staff, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said. We have identified 120 potential mobile phone users among inmates and have transferred them to other wards in order to prevent any mischief. Jail staffers are also being transferred regularly, he said.

The move comes after Tihar prison came under spotlight for a spree of incidents of inmate violence and extortion rackets being run out of the jail. The Supreme Court had called for an ‘urgent need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management’.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Goel said they have installed three ‘dominant towers’ inside the jail complex in order to stop mobile network coverage. He added that they are in the process of procuring more walkie-talkies for the prison staffers.