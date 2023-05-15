HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tihar Jail SP gets show cause notice for transferring two inmates to Satyendar Jain's cell

Satyendra Jain had submitted an application to the jail administration requesting that two inmates be lodged with him as he was feeling depressed and lonely, officials said

May 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. File

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Tihar Jail administration has issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 for transferring two inmates to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's cell, officials said on Monday (May 15).

Mr. Jain had submitted an application to the jail administration requesting that two inmates be lodged with him as he was feeling depressed and lonely, they said.

The superintendent transferred the inmates without informing or discussing the matter with the administration, a senior official said.

When the jail administration came to know about it, a show cause notice was issued to the concerned officer who then transferred the inmates back, he said.

"A show cause notice has been issued to the superintendent of jail no. 7 of Tihar Jail by Director General Sanjay Beniwal seeking an explanation for transferring the inmates to the former Delhi Minister's cell without following certain guidelines and for not informing the jail administration before taking the step," the official said.

Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, 2022.

Related Topics

prison / Delhi / money laundering

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.