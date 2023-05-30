Tihar jail inmates attack undertrial prisoner with improvised weapons

May 30, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST

In yet another case of violence inside Tihar jail, a few prisoners on Monday allegedly attacked an inmate with improvised sharp weapons and injured him, officials said.

The officials, however, added that the security staff responded to the situation in a timely manner and swiftly separated the inmates. According to officials, the incident took place in ward no. 2 of Tihar’s jail no. 1 at 12.38 p.m. when some inmates attacked undertrial prisoner Rahul alias Pawan with improvised knives, handmade sua (sharp object made from grille rod) and sharp tiles.

On May 2, jailed gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, leader of Delhi’s Tillu gang, was stabbed to death by four members of the rival Gogi gang inside the high-risk ward of Tihar’s jail no. 8 using similar improvised sharp objects.

One of the alleged attackers, Alok alias Vishal, also an undertrial prisoner, inflicted injuries on himself after hitting his head on a wall, an official said, adding that he probably wanted to “give the impression that he was attacked by Rahul”. “The Jail staff, the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and the recently formed Quick Response Team (QRT) immediately intervened and brought the situation under control,” he said.

The two injured persons, after receiving preliminary medical assistance at the jail dispensary, were taken to the Dean Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hari Nagar, and are currently admitted there.

The official said that Rahul sustained serious injuries but his condition was better now.

He said the jail authorities informed the Hari Nagar Police Station for lodging an FIR and taking legal action in the matter.

Following the killing of Tillu, the Tihar administration faced flak after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online, showing that the attack continued even as security staff, including the TSP personnel, stood afar.

The QRTs were formed in the wake of Tillu’s murder to be deployed in every ward of Delhi’s prisons. The eight-member QRTs comprise personnel from the Prisons Department, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.