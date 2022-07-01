Tihar inmates, staff injured in scuffle; complaint lodged

The inmates banged their heads on the wall and inflicted self-injuries

In a recent scuffle between Tihar inmates and jail staff, a few personnel were injured while the prisoners inflicted self-harm. A police complaint was filed by the Delhi Prisons Department on Friday over the scuffle, the officials said.

Sandeep Goel, Director General at Tihar jail, said the incident took place on Wednesday during a search by the jail staff of ward number 4 in Tihar Central Jail number 8, when around 15 inmates tried to obstruct the jail staff and started abusing them.

While the staff tried pacifying them, the inmates did not relent and started banging their heads on the wall, and also inflicted self-injuries from sharp-edged objects, Mr. Goel said, adding that around 15 inmates and seven staff were injured in the scuffle.

The situation was somehow brought under control by the staff later. A few inmates were treated at the jail dispensary while four of them were sent to Deen Dayan Upadhyaya Hospital in Mangolpuri for further medical treatment, the police said.

Violence by inmates

Incidents of violence by prison inmates are not new in the Capital. On April 20, fifteen inmates of jail number eight and nine had deliberately injured themselves with sharp cutlery.

In September, 2021, two jail inmates in Tihar jail number three were injured after attacking each other inside the cell with sharp objects. In the same month, two inmates at Mandoli jail number 11 deliberately injured themselves, following which, other inmates injured themselves and banged their heads against the wall over being stopped by the police for going out of their wards.