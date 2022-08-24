Tihar inmate dies after scuffle with another prisoner

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old inmate died following a scuffle with another prisoner inside Tihar jail, an official said on Wednesday.

The inmate, Samir Khan, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was lodged in Tihar’s Central Jail No. 5 in a robbery case.

According to the officials, the incident took place at 9 a.m. on Monday. The two inmates were involved in a physical fight after which Khan collapsed, apparently due to a head injury, the official said. The scuffle between the inmates was captured on CCTV camera.

A senior officer said the other inmates alerted the prison authorities and Khan was taken to the jail dispensary. He was subsequently referred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said. There was no injury mark on Khan’s body.

The inquest proceedings have been conducted by a magistrate, the official said.