Tihar inmate dies after scuffle with another prisoner

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 24, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old inmate died following a scuffle with another prisoner inside Tihar jail, an official said on Wednesday.

The inmate, Samir Khan, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was lodged in Tihar’s Central Jail No. 5 in a robbery case.

According to the officials, the incident took place at 9 a.m. on Monday. The two inmates were involved in a physical fight after which Khan collapsed, apparently due to a head injury, the official said. The scuffle between the inmates was captured on CCTV camera.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior officer said the other inmates alerted the prison authorities and Khan was taken to the jail dispensary. He was subsequently referred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the official said. There was no injury mark on Khan’s body.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The inquest proceedings have been conducted by a magistrate, the official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app