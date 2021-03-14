Tightrope walk: AAP trying to win Hindu votes, be inclusive

Experts say party attempting to challenge BJP by balancing nationalism, religion

Political experts said that the ‘Deshbhakti budget’ presented by the Aam Aadmi Party government earlier this week, and party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s comment that they have been striving to build “Ram Rajya” in Delhi for the last six years, is an attempt to counter the challenges posed by the BJP.

They added that other parties have also been forced to adopt this stance.

“All of us worship Lord Rama. Personally, I worship Lord Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Rama. Hence, I am a devotee of both. Lord Rama was the emperor of Ayodhya. During his rule, people were content as they had access to all basic facilities. This was called the ‘Ram Rajya’… we have been constantly striving to establish this model of ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi for the past six years,” Mr. Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly on March 10.

While experts said that renewed national hopes may be a reason why the AAP is going heavy on nationalism, they added that the government should have given priority to unemployment and education in the budget, rather than ‘deshbhakti’.

Political analyst Neerja Chowdhury said AAP has taken a leaf out of the “BJP’s narrative”, which is “underlining patriotism and nationalism”. “The AAP is using these symbols to identify itself with the concerns and sentiments of Hindu voters who are conscious of their Hindu identity. Even the Congress is doing temple-hopping, but they have not been able to connect with the people,” she said.

Ms. Chowdhury said that while winning over such Hindus, the AAP has to also send signals to Muslims that “we are not against you” and that is going to be a “tightrope walk”.

Opposition boxed-in

“The BJP narrative has boxed-in the Opposition. The BJP has made a narrative that secularism is equal to minority appeasement. The BJP can take a stronger stance as they do not want the Muslim vote, but other parties have to strike a balance,” she added.

Praveen Rai, a political analyst who works with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, said that all secular parties have been termed “anti-Hindu” by the BJP and the people are buying that narrative.

“Every party is trying to come out of that image. The AAP has been doing work and now they are weaving in nationalistic and pro-Hindu narrative into their development story,” he said.

Referring to Mr. Kejriwal’s comments that Ram Rajya was based on 10 principles, including people’s right to food and good education, Ms. Chowdhury said that the AAP is trying to “hijack” Lord Rama from the BJP and make the name more “inclusive” and redefine it.

“The BJP has used Lord Rama as a divisive tool. What the AAP is trying to say is that Ram Rajya does not mean demeaning or lynching a community,” she said.

“But Muslims can ask, ‘Why Ram Rajya and not our symbols?’ There is no answer to it. So, it is not completely inclusive,” she added.

Arun Kumar, former professor of economics at JNU, said the 2021-22 budget was “political” in terms of the language used, and the government is projecting it like that. “After the pandemic, the government should have given priority to unemployment and public school,” he said, adding that setting aside ₹45 crore for installing National Flags should have been “low priority”.

“The money could have been used to take care of the poor. But due to the BJP, all political parties are under pressure and the spectrum has shifted almost completely to the right,” he said.

In the 2021-22 budget, ₹45 crore has been set aside for installing the Tricolour at 500 locations across the Capital. A separate budget of ₹10 crore each has been allocated to conduct programmes to honour Sardar Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Another ₹25 crore has been allocated towards providing yoga and meditation services to the public, through teachers trained by the government.

Mr. Rai said that during the last Delhi Assembly election, the AAP won with a huge majority because of their popular policies. But the BJP, by “raising communal issues”, was able to increase their vote share “considerably” [by 6%], though it did not translate into seats.

‘Policies not enough’

“The AAP understood after the election that schemes and policies might not be enough to win elections in the future. Mr. Kejriwal even went to a Hanuman Mandir after the victory,” he added.

But Mr. Rai said that the AAP has been moving away from the Muslims.

“The AAP is certainly going to use more Hindu symbols. Till now they are not anti-Muslim. So far it is not dangerous, but they will have to engage with the Muslims and make them comfortable,” Ms. Chowdhury said.

When asked whether the strategy will work for AAP, Mr. Rai said: “In all practical terms, it is going to work for them. The BJP is doing work and clubbing it with Hindutva, which is working for them. The AAP is trying to occupy the space of a weakening Congress. In 2029, the BJP may very well face a challenge from a new Hindu party — the AAP.”