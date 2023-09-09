Tibetan community stages protests against Chinese participation at G-20 Summit

September 09, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST - New Delhi

Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) held a protest on Friday at north Delhi’s Majnu ka Tila against the participation of the Chinese delegation at the G-20 Summit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said around 200 TYC members had gathered at the Tibetan colony in the area with banners and raised slogans against China. The protest lasted around 30 minutes, after which the people dispersed peacefully, he added.

TYC president Gonpo Dhundup said the non-governmental organisation representing the Tibetan diaspora had earlier sought permission to hold a peaceful protest, but the police refused.

Mr. Kalsi confirmed that the request was denied to have a peaceful law and order situation in view of the two-day summit starting Saturday. “Around 400 personnel were deployed on the ground to maintain law and order. We have laid a strong security arrangement with local police and paramilitary forces,” he added.

Mr. Dhundup told The Hindu, “We asked the protesters to keep the protest peaceful. Not a single protester breached any law and we followed the rules and regulations. Our motive behind the protest was to deliver the message that China’s diplomatic assurance is never to be trusted.

“We are happy that India is hosting the G-20 meeting in New Delhi and we hope for (its) success. However, we want to raise the issue of the Chinese government’s forcible occupation of Tibet, compelling the Dalai Lama and numerous Tibetans into exile.”

He said the current situation in Tibet is very critical, adding, “We implore the G-20 leaders to recognise and prioritise the Sino-Tibet issue in global discussions.”

