Delhi

Thunderstorms bring relief from searing heat

Vehicles make their through a waterlogged road during a spell of rain in Delhi on Friday evening.

Vehicles make their through a waterlogged road during a spell of rain in Delhi on Friday evening.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Relief likely for two more days before temperature rises on June 2

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and wind provided a much-needed relief from the heat in the Capital on Friday with the maximum temperature settling three degrees below normal at 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum settled four degrees below normal at 22.6 degrees.

The relief comes after a heatwave made temperature rise to the hottest in 18 years, with the city recording highs of 46 and 45.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperature at Palam also fell to 37.6 degrees from a high of 47.6 degrees which was the season’s highest on Tuesday. Humidity was high and hovered between 42% and 88%.

The city recorded overnight rainfall of 5.2 mm with no shower between 8 30 a.m. and 5 p.m. though. Several parts of the city received rainfall after 5 p.m on Friday.

The Met Department has forecast that the temperatures will stay in check for the next few days and will gradually rise to reach the 40 degrees Celsius mark again on June 2.

