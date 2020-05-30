Thunderstorms bring relief from searing heat

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and wind provided a much-needed relief from the heat in the Capital on Friday with the maximum temperature settling three degrees below normal at 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum settled four degrees below normal at 22.6 degrees.
The relief comes after a heatwave made temperature rise to the hottest in 18 years, with the city recording highs of 46 and 45.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperature at Palam also fell to 37.6 degrees from a high of 47.6 degrees which was the season’s highest on Tuesday. Humidity was high and hovered between 42% and 88%.
The city recorded overnight rainfall of 5.2 mm with no shower between 8 30 a.m. and 5 p.m. though. Several parts of the city received rainfall after 5 p.m on Friday.
The Met Department has forecast that the temperatures will stay in check for the next few days and will gradually rise to reach the 40 degrees Celsius mark again on June 2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism