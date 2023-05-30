ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorm with rain forecast in Delhi, min temp 20.7 deg C

May 30, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

The city recorded 1 mm of rainfall during 8.30 am on May 29 and 8:30 am on May 30

PTI

Visitors take photos in front of India Gate as they enjoy pleasant weather during rain, in New Delhi on May 29. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on May 30 as the minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, even as the weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain later in the day.

On May 29, the maximum temperature had settled at 35 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

The city registered a relative humidity of 77% in the morning.

The minimum temperature on May 30 settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said, and forecast thunderstorm with rain later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 114 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

