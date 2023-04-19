ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorm, rain to provide relief from heat in Delhi

April 19, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius

PTI

A man washes his face with water to cool off on a hot summer afternoon, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on April 18. | Photo Credit: ANI

Strong winds swept through Delhi in the morning while a spell of light rain is predicted to provide further relief from the heat in the national capital on April 19.

Five flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. due to the strong winds, an official at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport said.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches higher than normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

This was the fourth consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius.      

Parts of the capital reeled under heatwave conditions for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month, the MeT office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.

Above-normal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central, east, and northwest India during this period.

In 2022, Delhi recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The city saw nine heatwave days in April last year, including four in the first 10 days, which was the maximum in the month since 2010.          

It had recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29 last year. This was the highest maximum temperature in the month of April in Delhi in 12 years.

