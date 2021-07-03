Thundershowers bring relief from soaring heat

Monsoon still far away, says IMD forecast

After a heatwave kept maximum temperatures at the hottest this year for over three days, a storm, accompanied by light rain, brought relief to several parts of the city in the evening.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 41.3 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees above normal, and the minimum was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was one notch below normal. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 43.1 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in July since 2012.

As forecast by the Meteorological Department, relief from the soaring temperatures arrived in the evening. It said that conditions were still not favourable for the monsoon to advance over the city but light rain is forecast over the weekend.

“Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of south-west monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during next 5-6 days,” the Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

Light rain likely

The forecast for July 3 reads: “partly cloudy sky with light rain, thundershowers”. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 39-26 degrees Celsius respectively.