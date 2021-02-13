‘Through bypolls, Delhiites will express dissatisfaction’

NEW DELHI

13 February 2021 00:37 IST

The Delhi Congress on Friday said the upcoming by-polls in five municipal wards will decisive for Delhiites as they will be able to express their dissatisfaction with the way BJP and AAP have been running the city.

The party said the BJP and AAP have been accusing each other of corruption and misuse of funds through poster and banner-wars without doing any work.

The Congress said it had left behind a clean and green city but all that has now been left in a mess.

