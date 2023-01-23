Three years on, no parking plans yet for areas in east Delhi

January 23, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - New Delhi

Over three years since the Capital’s parking policy was notified, areas under the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are yet to get their Parking Area Management Plan (PAMP).

Last year, senior officials of the EDMC had said it was in the process of hiring a private agency to assist it in the surveys for the PAMP.

Aimed at providing solutions to curb congestion and haphazard parking, the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules 2019, required the then three civic bodies to develop plans for areas under their jurisdiction.

Last Wednesday, senior officials at the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that the surveys will be conducted soon, adding that the delay was due to the poor financial situation of the erstwhile civic body.

“The timeline is yet to be decided and some of the parking development funds will be utilised for the exercise. The EDMC was going through a severe financial crunch, and that was the core reason for the delay,” said a senior MCD official.

B.S. Vohra, who heads an east Delhi-based resident welfare association (RWA), said the delay in carrying out the surveys is as a sign of neglect towards the growing issues of congestion and lack of parking spaces.

“We want the area plans to be made, because they [MCD] will at least be able to identify the land available to make parkings or to implement other solutions. Even now, the civic body does not have much funds, nor the land or the will to execute the survey,” he added.

Prior to the merger of the three erstwhile civic bodies, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and EDMC were reeling under their poor finances, which led to disruption of their daily functioning, little to no funds for new development works, and frequent employee-led strikes over unpaid salaries.

