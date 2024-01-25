ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year-old mowed down by DTC bus in Najafgarh

January 25, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old child was crushed under a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh, the police said on Thursday.

The bus driver, identified as Sunil, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar, has been arrested.

According to the police, the victim, three-year-old Gopal, and his father, Jogender, a vegetable vendor, were travelling home in an e-rickshaw after filling their gas cylinder. The driver of the e-rickshaw unexpectedly slammed the brakes, leading Gopal to fall off the vehicle and onto the road, where the DTC bus mowed him down.

The child was rushed to hospital by a police team, but was declared brought dead, said the police.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Najafgarh police station. The deceased’s body has been preserved in order to conduct a post-mortem, the police added.

