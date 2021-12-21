Three-year-old girl mauled to death by dogs

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs at a DDA park in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on December 17, the police said on Monday. An inquiry has been initiated, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said that information was received around 3 p.m. on December 17 from a hospital that a girl named Laxmi had been attacked by stray dogs in a park and brought dead to the hospital.

The body was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem after which it was handed over to the father Gopal Ram — the park’s gardener — for last rites.

Recalling the incident, the girl’s mother Sajni Kumari said that on the day of the incident, she was in the jhuggi, where the family lives, and the girl had gone to the park to play.

“I heard her crying and I ran towards her. I saw five to six stray dogs biting into her. When I tried to save her, they attacked me too. I ran to call Laxmi’s father and he brought a stick to ward them off. By then, they had injured her severely,” the mother said adding that she then fell unconscious. The father then took the child to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Kumari said these dogs were in the park most of the time and Laxmi used to play with them every day. “I don’t know why they turned violent that day,” she said.

Till Monday afternoon, the mother was under the impression that Laxmi had survived and had been sent to their native village in Bihar to her in-laws for being taken care of.

Further inquiry into the matter is underway, police said.