Three-year-old drowns in waterlogged basement; father blames authorities

July 24, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

A three-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged basement of his house in Rohini’s Prem Nagar on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased’s father said during monsoon, water from the overflowing drains often flows into the houses in the area.

He added that the authorities have not fixed the problem despite repeated reminders.

“We approached everybody from the local councillor to the MLA (AAP’s Rituraj Jha), but nobody listened to us,” Ashraf Ali, the deceased’s father, said. “I have lost my son, but all I want now is that this should not happen to anyone else,” he added.

Several people have left the locality due to waterlogging, said residents.

Information about the child’s death was received from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at 10.24 p.m. on Saturday, a senior police officer said. DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said necessary legal action in the matter is being taken.

Speaking on the matter, Mr. Jha said, “We looked into the incident and found that the incident took place inside a house constructed on encroached land where a waterbody used to exist. The waterbody is usually dry, but got filled with rainwater this time.” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva called it an instance of “criminal negligence”.

