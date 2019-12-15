Three women killed in Shalimar Bagh blaze

Three women were killed and four persons, including two minors, sustained severe injuries as a residential building caught fire in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday evening, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the deceased have been identified as Kiran (65), Somvati (42) and Kanta Devi (75) and the injured as Vanshika (14), Akshit (16), Inna (28) and Lajwati (68) who are admitted in the ICU of a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that they received a call about the blaze at 6.05 p.m. after which eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused after two hours, he said.

Mr. Garg said that the building comprised a parking floor, ground floor and three floors above that. “The fire seems to have started from the kitchen on the ground floor and spread to upper floors. The ground floor was locked from outside,” he said.

The fire department said that a senior citizen was rescued from the first floor, five persons were rescued from the second floor and one from the third floor — all of whom were rushed to a hospital. Three of them were declared brought dead, they said.

A senior fire official said that the persons who died were suffocated and none of them were charred. “It is suspected that the victims could not escape the building as the fire had started from the ground floor,” he said.

Mr. Sharma said that police officers, including Station House Officer of Shalimar Bagh police station, reached the spot immediately and opened the door of the terrace to rescue two women who were lying unconcious. “The building was engulfed in smoke and the police had to take help of firemen to search for others who were stuck,” he said.

Fire in Mundka

Another major fire broke out at a plywood factory in outer Delhi’s Mundka in the early hours of Saturday, the police said, adding that nobody was reported injured in the incident.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that they were informed about the blaze in Mundka around 5 a.m., after which 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. “The fire also spread to the bulb factory situated opposite to the plywood factory. No injuries were reported in the incident,” the official said.

The DFS also said that the fire at the factory in Mundka was brought under control by 9.30 a.m., while the cooling operation continued for the next few hours.

The police said that a case under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and two more kalandras under Section 133 (conditional order for removal of nuisance) of the Criminal Procedure Code have been made against the bulb and shoe factory in the area.

On December 8, a major fire broke out at a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi. The incident claimed 43 lives and several others sustained injuries.